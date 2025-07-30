Electricity import export proceeds to benefit Malaysians via KWIE fund

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will channel proceeds from electricity import and export activities, as well as renewable energy (RE) trading, into the Kumpulan Wang Industri Elektrik (KWIE) fund to benefit the public.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir confirmed the funds will help manage tariff impacts and support RE development.

Akmal Nasrullah stated, “Basically, all Malaysians benefit from the KWIE fund through the proceeds of electricity import and export activities.”

The KWIE fund, regulated by the Energy Commission (EC), ensures tariff stability, while RE trading proceeds will go into the Renewable Energy Fund to boost energy transition efforts.

The Dewan Rakyat approved amendments to the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447) to expand regulatory oversight on cross-border electricity trading.

Akmal Nasrullah emphasised that surplus energy trading prioritises domestic supply security. “Priority is given to the domestic electricity supply system in the event of any disruption,“ he said.

The Energy Commission (Amendment) Bill 2025 was also passed, empowering the EC to regulate electricity import and export activities.

Both bills aim to strengthen grid stability and diversify supply methods while safeguarding national energy security. - Bernama