KUALA LUMPUR: Embraer, a global leader in the aerospace industry, will display its KC-390 Millennium, the most advanced multi-mission tactical airlift in its class, at the 17th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) from May 20 to 24.

Embraer Defence and Security president and CEO Bosco da Costa Junior said the KC-390 is a new generation military airlift with multi-mission capability, interoperability, reliability, low life-cycle cost, and high performance at its core.

“Embraer is proud to bring the KC-390 to LIMA 2025. The aircraft is gaining traction around the world, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in the Asia Pacific region,” he said in a statement today.

According to the statement, the KC-390 is a new generation multi-mission aircraft designed and built to take on the demands of the 21st-century operating environment.

“The aircraft is the most advanced in its class and flies faster (470kts) and further on a standard crew duty day. It also carries more cargo (26 tonnes) compared to other medium-sized military cargo aircraft and is powered by IAE V2500 engines,” it said.

Capable of performing reliably in Southeast Asia’s diverse terrains and climate, the KC-390 can operate on temporary or unpaved runways, including packed earth, soil and gravel and in conditions ranging from humid to hot and high or cold and dry.

“It can perform a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, humanitarian missions, firefighting and air-to-air refuelling both as a tanker and a receiver,” it said.

Embraer’s KC-390 is also equipped with a modern and comprehensive suite of sensors and communication equipment that support vital connectivity between aircraft, operational commands, and troops on the ground.

“Additionally, KC-390’s robust integrated electronic warfare and self-protection system drive survivability.

“The aircraft has achieved an outstanding mission accomplishment rate of 99 per cent with low operational costs. Its multi-mission capability and interoperability are built-in by design, enabling the aircraft to be ready for all mission profiles by Air Forces,” it added.