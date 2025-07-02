Emerging tech like microchips could counter deepfake threats - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Emerging technologies, including advanced microchip development, could play a crucial role in combating digital threats such as deepfakes, according to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2025, he revealed that ongoing research is exploring AI-powered solutions to tackle digital deception.

“While legal measures are essential, technology offers another layer of defence. I’ve read about a chip designed to detect manipulated content by verifying authenticity,“ he said.

Abang Johari emphasised the growing need for balance in managing AI’s influence, noting that technological advancements must be met with equal safeguards.

“Just as nature has checks and balances, technology must too. Deepfakes may be a dark side of innovation, but solutions like this chip could counter them,“ he added.

Addressing media professionals, he urged them to uphold public trust amid increasing AI integration in newsrooms.

“AI should assist, not dominate. We must preserve the human values that make journalism vital to democracy,“ he stressed.

Over 700 participants attended SMeC 2025, a two-day event featuring insights from global media experts on navigating the digital and AI era.