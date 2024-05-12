PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong is encouraging more employers to allow the implementation of flexible working arrangements (FWA) in the workforce.

With the policy implemented by employers in the workplace, it will result in competitiveness among companies in retaining talent, employers providing a conducive work environment and decreasing operational costs and increasing productivity, according to Sim.

Sim added that implementing the arrangement can lead to improvements in other areas such “traffic congestion” and “stress management among employees”, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

Sim confirmed that nearly 3,000 companies employing more than 50,000 employees in Penang, Johor Bahru and the Klang Valley have participated in workshops by TalentCorp to learn more about implementing FWA in their companies.

“Many companies actually come up to us and say they want to implement the policy but are unsure of how to go about it, and are worried they will be in breach of employment laws,” he was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, Sim also confirmed that TalentCorp would study a list of companies carrying out FWA in the next six months to understand its impacts on the workplace.

Earlier in April, Sim said that employees could apply for FWA to their employers according to time, days and location of work according to Sections 60P and 60Q of the Employment Act 1955.

He added that employers must provide feedback within 60 days for these applications submitted to them as well as reasons for rejection.