Enforcement drive on road safety launched

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry has launched a nationwide enforcement drive to strengthen road safety and compliance, targeting high-risk transport operators and overloaded commercial vehicles.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the move reflects the ministry’s commitment to firm, transparent and technology-driven enforcement in line with the Road Transport Act 1987.

Under a new administrative framework, the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Land Public Transport Agency would intensify action against repeat offenders. Companies that repeatedly violate road transport regulations will not only face fines but also risk having their permits or operating licences suspended or revoked.

“This measure is aimed at ending the attitude of some operators who treat traffic summonses as part of their operational cost. It also ensures every company takes full responsibility for road safety and compliance.”

The initiative follows findings from a Special Inspection and Safety Audit conducted between June 23 and July 31, which found that 54.43% of 500 high-risk operator companies had failed to comply with safety regulations. The findings were described as “serious and systemic”.

The ministry and department have also launched a “War on Overloaded Commercial Vehicles” to address unsafe practices among truck operators and drivers.

The integrated enforcement operation, running from yesterday to Dec 31, will cover five major zones, namely the north, central, south, east and Borneo. Each state will deploy four enforcement teams, totalling 12 active teams per zone, operating in seven-day cycles.

The crackdown will focus on hot spots where heavy vehicles exceed legal load limits. High-risk cargo includes rocks, sand, soil, silica, coal, iron, palm oil and logs mostly transported for quarrying, port and industrial activities.

Loke warned that no exemptions or compromises would be given to violators.

“The department will not tolerate any driver, owner or transport company that neglects public safety or causes road damage and accidents through overloading.”

As part of efforts to improve transparency and professionalism, the ministry will equip department enforcement officers with 100 body-worn cameras (BWC) starting November. The RM2.3 million initiative aims to strengthen integrity and accountability through evidence-based enforcement.

“All field operations will be recorded, reviewed and monitored. This reflects the department’s commitment to carry out enforcement firmly and with high integrity, in line with the Madani government’s vision to build public trust in enforcement agencies.”

Loke said the BWC initiative, which has been discussed for years, is finally being implemented following budget approval.

A second phase will eventually see all department enforcement personnel equipped with cameras during field operations.

“Department officers involved in special operations, especially on overloading issues, must wear these cameras as they face significant risks,” he said at a press conference after the department assembly and anti-corruption pledge ceremony here yesterday.

He added that some officers are also issued pistols for self-protection during enforcement duties as they often face aggressive individuals or touts who attempt to intimidate department personnel.

Loke expressed confidence that the initiative would serve as a catalyst for transforming the department’s enforcement culture, increasing public confidence in its transparency, and strengthening governance and accountability within the public service.

“This measure underscores the department’s stance to carry out enforcement duties firmly, professionally and with high integrity. It aligns with the Madani government’s aspiration to strengthen governance and public trust in enforcement agencies.”