Enforcement officer remanded in bribery probe

KUALA TERENGGANU: An enforcement officer has been remanded for five days starting today for allegedly soliciting a bribe of RM5,000 from a woman, earlier this month.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak after allowing an application from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Terengganu branch at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

According to sources, the suspect, in his 30s, is believed to have solicited the bribe in exchange for not pressing charges under the Penal Code against the woman.

“The suspect was arrested around 3 pm yesterday at his office in Dungun,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, state MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest and said that the case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.