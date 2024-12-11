Engineer’s dream of buying Volkswagen Kombi vans crashed, loses RM146,000 to scammer

KUANTAN: An engineer had his dream of buying not one, but four Volkswagen Kombi vans crashed after being scammed on Facebook early this month.

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 38-year-old man reported that he saw an advertisement on the social media platform on Nov 4, offering the vans at what he thought was a reasonable price, and contacted the ‘seller’ through WhatsApp.

“Agreed with the offer price of RM146,000 for four vans, the victim made 15 payments into four accounts given by the suspect.

“He only realised he was duped after the suspect said there was no need for them to meet to get the vans,” Yahaya said in a statement here today.

In this regard, Yahaya also advised the public not to be easily deceived by offers of low prices.

He also urged the community to verify account numbers and phone numbers received through the link https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference after attending the Pahang Police monthly assembly today, Yahaya said the Pahang Police are still searching for the four persons reported missing in the state.

He said these four cases had remained unresolved out of a total of 49 missing persons reports filed between January and October this year.

“The longest-running case involves Muhamad Shuqkrie, 24, from Kampung Salang, Tioman, a person with disabilities who was reported missing since Sept 8.

“The second case, Buyong Gain, 67, from Kampung Jemeri, Kuala Rompin, was reported missing since Sept 15; the third case involves another man C. Kamal, 27, from Kampung Kedaik, Kuala Rompin, who was reported missing since Oct 14; and the fourth case involves a woman J. Lessha, 21, who was reported missing on Oct 15 after being last spotted doing her practical training at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jerantut,” he said.

Yahaya said police called on the public with information of the four individuals’ whereabouts to contact the nearest police stations to facilitate investigations.