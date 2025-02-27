EPF announces online service interruptions from tomorrow until March 2

PETALING JAYA: Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced that there will be disruptions to its online service from Feb 28 until March 2.

The online systems which will be affected from Feb 28 to March 1 will be KWSP i-Akaun App and web portal, Self-Service Terminals (SST), i-Invest, i-Lindung, and i-Saraan/ i-Suri Online Registration.

Meanwhile, the online services that will be affected from Feb 28 to March 2 will be i-Akaun (Member) Classic Version, i-Akaun (Employer), i-Akaun (Business Partner), and ePayroll.

The interruptions will occur tomorrow from 1pm.

EPF has assured that services will resume as scheduled and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Our services are expected to be back to normal after the specified time. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The 2024 Employees Provident Fund (EPF) dividend payout is expected to be declared this Saturday, according to a source from the government organisation.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan reportedly hinted that EPF contributors can expect better returns for 2024 compared to the previous year, citing the organisation’s strong performance during that year.