Astro suspends three Era FM announcers pending internal investigations

PETALING JAYA: Astro Audio said it has suspended three of its radio announcers following backlash over a video shared on radio channel Era FM’s social media platforms.

In a statement, Astro Audio said the hosts of the “3 Pagi Era” segment, Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy have been suspended until further notice, pending an internal investigation into the allegations.

“Our announcers have acknowledged their mistake and have issued a public apology.

“As a responsible broadcaster, we take this matter seriously, and after careful consideration, we have decided to take the three individuals off-air while we review the situation internally.”

Astro Audio also expressed regret over the video and apologised for the actions of the three announcers.

“Astro Audio is committed to our listeners’ trust and ensuring a respectful and inclusive media environment. We are taking steps to strengthen content review processes to ensure our programs reflect our audience’s values and expectations.

“We are working closely with authorities to ensure full compliance with all guidelines and requirements. We greatly appreciate feedback from our listeners and stakeholders and will continue to listen, learn, and improve.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been ordered to investigate the actions of the radio announcers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this included summoning Astro and the management of the radio station to the MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation.

