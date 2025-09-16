Malaysia Day 2025 strengthens national unity and future development

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia Day represents a profound story of struggle, sacrifice, and unity that reinforces the commitment to shape the nation’s future, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He stated that the occasion demonstrates how diverse communities have learned to coexist, share hope, and pursue common goals.

Chow emphasised that the original Malaysia Day in 1963 united the states, while the 2025 celebration connects progress with sustainable development.

He described the nation’s growth as a collective achievement involving every state, including Sabah and Sarawak.

The Chief Minister drew a parallel between Penang’s bridges connecting the island to the mainland and Malaysia’s unbreakable bond linking the peninsula with Sabah and Sarawak.

He expressed honour and gratitude that Penang was chosen to host this year’s national-level Malaysia Day celebration.

Chow extended a warm welcome on behalf of the state’s 1.7 million residents to guests from Sabah, Sarawak, and the peninsula.

He highlighted several mega projects under the Penang2030 agenda that are driving progress.

Silicon Island is set to position Malaysia as a leader in the global semiconductor industry.

The Penang Transport Master Plan will create a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system.

The Penang International Financial Centre will establish the state as a regional hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and finance.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other dignitaries including Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas represented Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

This year’s celebration in Penang continues the tradition of rotating the event between Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia annually. – Bernama