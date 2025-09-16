Unity key to overcoming Malaysia’s challenges, says Sabah CM

BUTTERWORTH: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor emphasised that unity and togetherness remain the fundamental keys to overcoming various challenges in nation-building.

He stated that September 16 represents an auspicious date that all Malaysians should remember as the founding day of an independent and sovereign Malaysia.

“As Malaysians, we should be proud and remember this important moment,“ he said in a video speech aired at the 2025 Malaysia Day celebrations at PICCA@Arena Butterworth.

Hajiji noted that while Malaysia’s formation brought many benefits, the journey of nation-building remains long and filled with ongoing challenges.

He invited Malaysians to embrace this year’s celebration theme of ‘Malaysia MADANI, Rakyat Disantuni’ which reflects the government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

The Chief Minister explained that the Malaysia MADANI principles introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasise kindness, wellbeing, justice, unity and equitable development for all citizens.

He stressed that patriotism and love for the country must be nurtured to maintain unity and harmony among Malaysia’s diverse races and religions.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attended the festivities alongside Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas represented Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the celebration.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya represented Hajiji Noor at the event which followed the annual rotation of celebration venues between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama