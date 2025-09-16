Malaysia Day reminds nation to respect federation’s founding spirit

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysia Day celebrations represent more than an annual event by serving as a crucial reminder for all citizens to respect and understand the nation’s formation through the spirit of federation.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg emphasised that Malaysia’s true strength originates from the unity of people across various regions that collectively established the Federation of Malaysia.

“This celebration reminds us all that the country’s genuine strength lies in the alliance and agreement of its people, which serves as the foundation for national development,“ he stated during his video broadcast at the 2025 Malaysia Day celebrations at PICCA@Arena Butterworth.

He urged all Malaysians to persistently uphold the Malaysia Day spirit while defending the foundational principles that have united the country since 1963.

“With this spirit, let us continue working hand in hand to ensure Malaysia stands proud as a progressive, prosperous, inclusive and internationally respected nation,“ he added.

Abang Johari highlighted Malaysia’s significant international role, particularly as ASEAN Chair this year under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership.

“This year, Malaysia carries great responsibility as ASEAN Chair, showcasing our capabilities under the Prime Minister’s leadership in strengthening regional unity and fostering close ties among member countries,“ he explained.

Regarding Sarawak’s accomplishments, he noted that implementing the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 has positioned the state fourth among Malaysian states achieving high-income status.

He expressed gratitude to the Penang government for hosting this year’s celebrations and welcomed the Federal Government’s initiative to rotate Malaysia Day celebrations among various states.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya attended tonight’s festivities.

This year’s Penang-hosted celebration follows the established rotation system between Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. – Bernama