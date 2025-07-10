EU’s Kaja Kallas in Malaysia for ASEAN high-level meetings

SEPANG: European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas arrived in Malaysia to participate in key ASEAN meetings, including the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM).

The discussions will focus on regional security and cooperation under Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN chairmanship theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

Kallas is set to attend the 32nd ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting, engaging with ASEAN foreign ministers and dialogue partners on pressing global security challenges.

Her visit also includes bilateral talks with regional counterparts and participation in the ASEAN-EU Post-Ministerial Conference.

The meetings, hosted in Kuala Lumpur, highlight Malaysia’s leadership role in fostering regional dialogue.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar also arrived earlier for the discussions. - Bernama