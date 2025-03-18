IPOH: The two-day Ex Kurung terror crisis management and handling exercise, which commenced yesterday, has been deemed successful in achieving its objectives and targets, said SAC Hamzah Hashim, Commander of the 69 Commando Unit of the Special Operations Force (PGK).

Hamzah said that exercises such as Ex Kurung play a crucial role in simulating real-world scenarios, showcasing the 69 Commando’s preparedness and strategies in countering terrorist threats and attacks.

“It also serves to educate and enhance public understanding of the 69 Commando Unit’s role in handling terrorist threats.

“Overall, I conclude that the two-day Ex Kurung exercise has successfully achieved its objectives. It is not just a form of exposure for us as a team of fighters,“ he said, at the press conference of the closing of the Ex Kurung exercise, at Ungku Omar Polytechnic (PUO), here, today.

Yesterday, the police clarified in a statement, that the reported terrorist incident, shooting, and student hostage situation at PUO - which sparked public panic and went viral on social media - was, in fact, a crisis management and response exercise known as Ex Kurung.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said that the students who participated as hostages in the exercise could utilise the experience as a valuable case study, relevant to their respective fields of study.

He added that the exercise also allowed his team to identify areas for improvement, to ensure full compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), particularly in handling real-life crisis situations.

When asked about the general feedback on Ex Kurung, Hamzah said that the exercise is part of ongoing training conducted by the 69 Commando Unit, to maintain the team’s highest level of readiness.

“I welcome all feedback, whether from top authorities or the public, and take a positive approach to every comment received regarding this exercise.

“In a real terrorist attack, time and circumstances are unpredictable, and the situation unfolds regardless of whether we are prepared or comfortable. What matters most is our ability to stabilise the situation and prevent panic among the public,” he said.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation for the commitment shown by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the PUO media management, and several other agencies, in ensuring that Ex Kurung was carried out according to the planned framework.

The Ex Kurung exercise, which commenced yesterday morning, brought together over 200 participants, including personnel from the 69 Commando Unit of the Special Operations Force (PGK), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the MOH, the media, and the PUO management. The simulation involved a staged terrorist attack, the taking of ‘hostages’ among students and lecturers, and concluded with a tactical ‘assault’ on the terrorists, followed by a hostage rescue operation, at 5.30 am today.