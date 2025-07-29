Sarawak schools urged to limit outdoor activities amid haze

KUCHING: Schools across Sarawak have been instructed to minimise outdoor activities as haze and hot weather persist, raising health concerns for students.

State Women, Children and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah emphasised the need for precautionary measures, particularly for vulnerable children.

Fatimah advised that extracurricular programmes should be moved indoors where possible.

“The current air quality is unsafe due to haze. Outdoor activities should be avoided,“ she said after the Petronas Empowering Knowledge 2025 Education Sponsorship Award ceremony.

She highlighted the risks for students with respiratory conditions, urging them to wear face masks.

“Children with asthma need special attention. We strongly encourage mask usage as a precaution,“ she added.

Schools have also been directed to monitor Air Pollution Index (API) readings regularly and adjust activities accordingly.

As of 8 am today, Lundu recorded the highest API reading at 88, up from 79 the previous evening.

Kuching’s API remained stable at 74.

The Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) confirmed moderate air quality across all 18 monitoring stations in Sarawak. – Bernama