Russian strike on Ukraine prison kills 16, Kyiv reports

KYIV: A Russian strike on a prison in central Ukraine has killed at least 16 people and wounded 35 others, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack, which occurred overnight, destroyed the detention facility and damaged nearby homes.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia military administration, confirmed the casualties, stating that Russia carried out eight strikes on the region. “Putin’s regime must face economic and military blows that strip it of the capacity to wage war,“ said Andriy Yermak, a senior aide to Ukraine’s president, in a social media post.

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, condemned the attack as further evidence of Russian war crimes. “People held in places of detention do not lose their right to life and protection,“ he wrote.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 37 drones and two missiles overnight, with air defences intercepting 32 drones. Meanwhile, regional officials confirmed additional casualties in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where a missile strike on Kamyanske killed two and wounded five, damaging a hospital.

In southern Russia, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person in the Rostov region, according to acting governor Yuri Slyusar. The conflict continues as Kyiv resists Russia’s summer offensive, which has seen fresh advances in previously spared areas. - AFP