El Greco painting sparks legal battle between Romania, oligarch and royal

BUCHAREST: A rare El Greco painting has become the centre of a high-stakes legal dispute involving the Romanian government, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, and a self-proclaimed royal heir.

The artwork, *Saint Sebastian*, valued between $7 million and $9 million, remains in limbo at Christie’s auction house in New York after its planned sale was halted earlier this year.

Romania claims the painting as part of its royal art collection, alleging it was unlawfully removed from the country in 1947 by former King Michael I.

The government has filed a lawsuit against a company linked to Rybolovlev, accusing it of acquiring the artwork in bad faith. Meanwhile, Prince Paul of Romania, a disputed royal descendant, asserts his own claim, arguing the painting was stolen by his uncle.

The contested artwork’s journey includes a dramatic escape via the Orient Express, hidden in Swiss bank vaults, and multiple sales before Rybolovlev’s acquisition in 2010. Romania insists the piece is a vital part of its cultural heritage, with former Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu warning of “irreparable harm” if it is sold before legal claims are resolved. - AFP