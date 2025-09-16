Excavator driver found dead after Raub quarry rockfall in Pahang

KUANTAN: The excavator driver who was buried in a rockfall at a quarry site in Ulu Gali, Sungai Ruan, Raub, has been found dead.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations and rescue Mohd Salahuddin Isa confirmed that the body of Mohammad Fazrul Illahi Ab Rahman, 30, was discovered by the search and rescue team at 4.15 pm.

The victim’s body was found intact at a depth of five metres, approximately 12 metres from where he was reported to have fallen.

Mohd Salahuddin stated that the remains were handed over to the police for further action.

Nearly 70 personnel from various agencies including the Fire and Rescue Department, Royal Malaysia Police, Civil Defence Force, and quarry workers participated in the fourth day of the operation.

The search effort also involved sniffer dogs from both the Fire and Rescue Department and police, while local villagers joined rescuers in performing special prayers at the site.

In the incident that occurred at 12.50 pm last Saturday, Mohammad Fazrul Illahi was operating an excavator when he was struck by falling rocks from a nearby hillside.

Three other foreign workers managed to escape with minor injuries from the same incident. – Bernama