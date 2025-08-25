Excavator driver killed in Simpang Pulai landslide during slope work

IPOH: A sixty-year-old excavator driver tragically lost his life after being buried alive in a landslide while conducting slope excavation works in Simpang Pulai earlier today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed that emergency services received a distress call regarding the incident at 1.52 pm.

“Firefighters who arrived at the scene at 2.07 pm found the victim trapped in the excavator’s cabin after part of the slope collapsed, preventing him from being extricated,” he stated.

“Another excavator was used to remove the soil before the victim was successfully extricated,” Shazlean added in his official statement.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene despite rescue efforts.

Authorities handed the victim’s body over to police for further investigation following the conclusion of operations at 3.20 pm. – Bernama