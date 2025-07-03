Exceptional heavy rainfall cause of floods in Melaka Tengah, Jasin

MELAKA: An exceptionally heavy rainfall of 122 millimetres (mm) in Melaka yesterday, almost equivalent to the long-term average rainfall for March (143.3mm), is one of the factors that contributed to the floods in the districts of Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

Melaka Meteorological Office director Muhammad Hafiz Kasim said the rainfall was recorded at the Batu Berendam International Airport Main Meteorological Station.

“There was continuous heavy rain between 4 am and 2 pm yesterday due to a storm line phenomenon, which is a line of thunderstorms that formed in the Straits of Malacca early in the morning and moved inland until midday,” said at a media conference at the Melaka Meteorological Office here today.

He added that several areas in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts experienced continuous heavy rain between 7 am and 9 am.

He said the Auxillary Station at Sungai Rambai Airport (Jasin) recorded heavy rain (18.6mm) starting at 6 am, peaking between 7 am and 8 am with 36.4mm.

The Batu Berendam International Airport Main Meteorological Station (Melaka Tengah), meanwhile, recorded heavy rain starting between 7 am and 8 am (25.4mm), which peaked at 9 am (71.4mm).

The MARDI Auxillary Station in Kuala Linggi (Alor Gajah) recorded heavy rain starting between 4 am and 5 am (18.8mm), with the highest rainfall recorded between 5 am and 6 am.

Yesterday, the media reported that more than one hour of continuous heavy rain caused floods in several areas in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts.