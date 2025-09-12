Exhibition highlights talent of ‘special’ artists

PETALING JAYA: Art is often called a universal language, but for a group of Malaysian artists, it is also a test of how society measures dignity and equality.

At The Curve in Mutiara Damansara, the Discovering a Beautiful Mind exhibition brings together neurodivergent artists – including those with autism, ADHD and dyslexia – and neurotypical peers, challenging audiences to judge art by its merit, not by sympathy.

Among the exhibitors is 19-year-old Chong Sheng, who has cerebral palsy, and his mother Kristy Tay, 52, who has championed his creative journey since he began painting two years ago.

“They are not charity cases. Their art should not be bought out of sympathy. Exhibitions like this prove their work holds real value, on par with neurotypical artists,” Tay said.

She added that Sheng initially resisted art lessons while managing therapy needs after completing his American high school diploma in 2023. But his confidence grew when one of his works, Whimsical Houses, drew strong praise online.

“Fellow artists told me Sheng’s paintings are examples of ‘naive art’, a style many adults try hard to imitate but rarely capture. His work is natural and authentic. Picasso himself once said it takes a lifetime to learn to paint like a child. Sheng has that gift naturally.”

For others, art has become a bridge between families. Freelance interior designer and architect Shannur ‘Ain Mohd Nazir, 53, chose to exhibit alongside her daughter Julita, 19, after encouragement from Artists’ Corner, which partnered Galeri Kita to stage the exhibition.

“I’m here to give support. May God bless them. I like being part of a space that uplifts neurodivergent artists and provides visibility,” she said, adding that art should never be tied to pity.

Artists’ Corner founder Khalid M.S. said neurodivergent artists must be valued for originality, not boxed into rigid standards.

“In sports, you don’t judge the Olympics and Paralympics by the same criteria. The same applies to art. Sometimes, neurodivergent artists create pieces that look childlike, but that doesn’t lessen their depth or meaning.”

Khalid said about 50 artists are featured in the exhibition, half of them students from Artists’ Corner, adding that institutional support for such initiatives remains sparse.

“Government programmes are often one-off. A budget is released, an event is held... and then it ends. What happens after that? Artists still need to eat every day,” he said.

Launched on Sept 3, Discovering a Beautiful Mind seeks to offer equal ground to neurodivergent and neurotypical artists alike.

Galeri Kita chairman Datuk Aminuddin Abdul Manaf said the goal is to build a sustainable creative ecosystem in which all creators are given equal recognition.

“Too often, neurodivergent individuals are viewed through a lens of charity, when in reality, they are creators of extraordinary vision and value.”