Expedite delayed development projects in Melaka - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: Melaka chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has urged state government departments and agencies to expedite delayed development projects to ensure that the Melaka Budget 2025’s development target can be achieved.

Development allocation specifically for Melaka for 2025 was RM88 million and as of May 31, RM19.52 million, 22.18 per cent, of the allocation has been spent, with remaining allocation totalling RM68.48 million or 77.82 per cent, he added.

“A total of 86 projects have been completed, 100 are being implemented and 55 have yet to begin, so in the remaining six months, all delayed projects need to be prioritised and expedited to ensure we hit the set development target,” he said during his speech at the Melaka Development Budget 2026 engagement session, which was also attended by Melaka state secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad here today.

He also said that 913 project applications involving RM157.86 million in allocations were received during today’s engagement session, adding that they would be fine-tuned to ensure they provided clear impact and focused on the public’s needs and welfare.

“We need to ensure projects approved can be implemented as best as possible as over 60 per cent of the state development budget allocations are from state revenue,” he said.