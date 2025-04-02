Experts weigh in on Malaysia’s 11-year mandatory schooling

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s decision to extend mandatory schooling from six to 11 years has sparked discussions among education experts about its implications, benefits and challenges.

Malaysia Institute of Inclusive Development and Advancement deputy director Dr Anuar Ahmad said while the policy offers long-term benefits, structural reforms are needed to ensure its effectiveness.

“Extending mandatory schooling to 11 years is a step in the right direction as it provides long-term advantages for students and national development,” he said.

However, Anuar raised concerns about secondary school students who may prefer to enter the workforce rather than continue their education.

“This is further complicated by Malaysia’s Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966, which allows children aged 15 to work full time and permits light work for those as young as 13,” he said.

He noted that this law conflicts with the Education Act 1996, which mandates schooling, and called for harmonisation between the two.

“Education should remain the priority while also considering the economic and social circumstances of students who may need to start working at a young age,” he said.

Another key challenge is the high dropout rate among secondary school students with weak academic performance.

“Many struggle due to poor literacy and numeracy skills – commonly referred to as 3M (reading, writing and arithmetic),” he said, attributing the issue to a lack of early childhood education.

Highlighting a World Bank report from April 2024, he said 24% of Malaysian children entering primary school lacked school-readiness skills, often due to missing preschool education.

“The primary school curriculum assumes that pupils already have basic reading and counting skills but those who skipped preschool often struggle to keep up. As a result, they lose motivation and are at higher risk of dropping out later,” he said.

To address this, he proposed making preschool education compulsory.

“If all children start their education with a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy, they will be better prepared for primary and secondary school lessons. This early intervention can significantly reduce dropout rates,” he said.

Congress of Unions of Teachers in the Malaysian Education Service secretary-general Mohd Azizee Hasan welcomed the policy stating that it is designed to reduce dropouts and align with the Public Service Department’s staffing scheme, which now requires an SPM certificate as a minimum qualification.

“This policy ensures that students are better prepared for future job markets by equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge,” he said, adding that it supports Malaysia’s long-term goal of developing an industry-ready workforce.

He also noted that the removal of UPSR and PT3 represents a shift towards a more holistic education approach under the Education Ministry.

The new framework emphasises character building, talent development and individual student strengths.

“Education is no longer just about academic achievement. Future job markets demand soft skills such as creativity, teamwork, communication and self-confidence,” he said.

Comparing Malaysia’s education system to other countries, Mohd Azizee pointed out that an 11-year mandatory schooling period aligns with international standards.

“Countries such as Singapore and the UK have similar education durations ranging from nine to 12 years depending on national needs,” he said.

He added that the Education Ministry has actively engaged parents, teachers and education experts in shaping the 2027 School Curriculum which will prioritise fundamental literacy and numeracy skills before advancing to more complex subjects.

With the abolition of UPSR and PT3, Mohd Azizee stressed the crucial role of teachers in assessing student progress. He also highlighted the importance of support from state education departments, district education offices and mentor teachers in guiding educators.

“If implemented effectively, this system could have a positive long-term impact on students’ academic and career prospects.”