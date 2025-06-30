Fadil Marsus appointed Bukit Aman CID acting director

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Fadil Marsus has been appointed as the acting director of Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), effective tomorrow.

He takes over from Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, who has been reassigned to lead the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS).

The handover ceremony took place at the Theatrette Hall in Bukit Aman, with Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail presiding.

In his address, Mohd Khalid praised Mohd Shuhaily’s contributions, stating that his new role reflects the trust placed in him to uphold national security.

“This is a major responsibility, and PDRM will provide full support to ensure the success of his new duties,” Mohd Khalid said.

Mohd Shuhaily, in his farewell speech, thanked CID personnel for their support during his tenure. “This is not a farewell but a new phase in my service.

The collaboration between PDRM and AKPS will enhance border security efforts,” he said.