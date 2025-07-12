Fadillah to brief GPS and GRS MPs on national issues

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will brief Members of Parliament from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) on current national issues, following a recent closed-door meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs.

Fadillah said the briefings are important to ensure all MPs in the Unity Government are well-informed on matters discussed in Cabinet.

“For GPS, we have no issue. With our small number of MPs, I can engage with them directly. These matters were discussed in Cabinet, so I know what needs to be clarified.

“If the Prime Minister were to meet all MPs individually, time would be limited. I can assist by briefing GPS and GRS MPs,” he told reporters after attending the ‘AI for MY Future’ programme at CENTEXS here today.

He was responding to questions on whether GPS MPs were involved in the Prime Minister’s meeting at Seri Perdana, Putrajaya, yesterday.

The meeting reportedly addressed current issues, including the upcoming Parliamentary sitting.

Fadillah said a full briefing session for GPS and GRS MPs would be held soon.

“A retreat involving all Unity Government MPs, including ministers and deputy ministers, is scheduled for next week. We’ll use that platform to provide further explanation,” he said.

He also confirmed he will be in Sabah tomorrow for a meeting of the Technical Committee under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (JKMTPMA63), adding that it does not involve any political agenda. - Bernama