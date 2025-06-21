Fahmi congratulates Mohd Khalid on appointment as new IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil congratulated Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail on his appointment as the new Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

In a post on Facebook, Fahmi expressed hope that Mohd Khalid, who replaces Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, will continue to discharge his duties with excellence for the safety and well-being of the nation.

“My deepest appreciation and thanks to Tan Sri Razarudin for his service and contributions throughout his career. Happy retirement, Tan Sri!” he said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar also extended their congratulations to Mohd Khalid.

Mohd Na’im said the appointment carries the hope that peace and justice in the country will continue to be preserved under the new leadership.

“May this great responsibility be shouldered with wisdom, firmness and integrity to ensure lasting peace, justice and security.

“Our prayers are with you, Datuk Seri, as you continue to lead the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) towards a more prosperous and dignified Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Mohd Khalid, 60, who officially assumed the post today, has held various important positions in the PDRM Special Branch, including Chief of the Pahang Special Branch from May 25, 2018, before being appointed as the Bukit Aman Special Branch chief assistant director on Sept 6, 2021.