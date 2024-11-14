Fahmi congratulates Siti Nurhaliza on being awarded Biduanita Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil congratulated the country’s number one singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Taruddin who was recognised as Biduanita Negara at the National Art Awards (ASN) ceremony held yesterday.

In a post on X today, Fahmi said the Ministry of Communications is very proud of the singer’s brilliant achievements in the field of vocal art.

“Congratulations Biduanita Siti Nurhaliza! Hopefully with this recognition, she will continue to make Malaysia’s name shine internationally,“ he said.

Siti Nurhaliza, 45, who started venturing into the art industry in 1995, became the third woman to be given the honour.

Throughout her involvement, she won more than 300 awards from home and abroad including 42 awards at the Music Industry Awards, Berita Harian Popular Star Awards (25), Planet Muzik Awards (28), MTV Asia Awards (four) in addition to two achievements in the Malaysia Book Of Records.

The singer born in Kuala Lipis, Pahang has also recorded more than 200 songs through 20 albums, held more than 60 concerts at home and abroad and was listed as 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World 10 years in a row in addition to holding a solo concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 2005.