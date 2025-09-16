Fahmi warns public to stay cautious online for true independence

BUTTERWORTH: The public must remain vigilant against digital threats and avoid complacency regarding online scams and misinformation during rapid technological advancement.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil emphasised that true independence involves wisdom in facing modern challenges rather than merely symbolic celebrations.

“As we celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day, we proclaim ourselves as a free nation,” he said during the Jiwa Merdeka: Aspirasi Belia MADANI programme here today.

“But that freedom means nothing if we continue to be ‘colonised’ by scammers and slanderers.”

Fahmi specifically cautioned young people against blindly trusting viral content from influencers on platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

“My request is, please be careful,” he advised attendees including ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Community Communications Department director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

“When reading, watching or seeing things on social media, what we see may not necessarily be true or accurate.”

The minister recommended verifying information before sharing it to prevent the spread of false content.

He extended this advice to parents and adults alongside young people regarding scam awareness.

The Jiwa Merdeka programme organised by Penang J-KOM gathered over 1,000 youths for national awareness activities, e-sports and intellectual discussions.

Fahmi presented leadership medals and volunteerism awards alongside sports, cultural and entrepreneurship trophies for the Malaysian Youth Council’s 77th anniversary.

A 6.1-kilometre motorcycle convoy featuring 200 riders carrying the Jalur Gemilang began at Petron Seberang Jaya and concluded at the event venue.

The programme highlight featured an e-sports championship offering RM8,000 in prizes across e-football, PUBG, Mobile Legends and Tekken competitions. – Bernama