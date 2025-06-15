Fahmi wishes happy Father’s Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day.

“To all the fathers who are always sacrificing for the happiness of their families, Happy Father’s Day. You are our hero. Your deeds can never be repaid.

“May the love and sacrifices of fathers continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for all of us. Thank you for everything,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa also shared a Father’s Day message on Facebook, dedicated to her father, Mustafa Mohd Salleh, and her husband, Dr Ahmad Adzlan Musa.

“A father’s crucial role in building a strong family must be appreciated. As a daughter, I am grateful to my father, Mustafa Mohd Salleh, who raised us siblings with sincere and honest values.

“As a wife and mother, I see how my husband, Dr Ahmad Adzlan Musa, fulfils his role as a father to our children. Calm, patient and always there when needed. A father’s role does not stop at providing; he must also offer emotional support and be a partner in raising children in today’s increasingly challenging world,” she added.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching described a father’s role as the head of the family — someone who bears the heavy responsibility of shaping his children’s future, while also being a protector, guide, and source of strength.

“Today we celebrate those who rarely ask for praise, yet always give unconditionally — and we call him father. A father’s love is forever. Grateful today and every day for you. Happy Father’s Day,” she wrote on Facebook.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan also took to Facebook to extend Father’s Day wishes to all the great men who hold the title of father.

“Today, we celebrate the true heroes in our lives — ayah, bapa, appa, papa, daddy. He is the shoulder to lean on, and although he may speak little, his love is never lacking. Silently he sacrifices, and despite his exhaustion, he endures.

“In silence, he teaches by example. In weariness, he still smiles for the family. Without many words, his love remains forever, he is the true hero in our lives,” he wrote.