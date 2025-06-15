Fake supply deal: Trader scammed of over RM175,000

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trader lost over RM175,000 after falling victim to a scam involving a fictitious goods order.

Kuala Terengganu police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said that on June 3, the 50-year-old victim was contacted by his foster brother, informing him he had been offered a project to supply sports equipment to Kolej Universiti Bestari (KUB) in Setiu by a ministry’s office in Putrajaya.

Due to financial constraints, the foster brother declined the offer and instead passed it on to the victim.

“The victim agreed to take up the project to deliver the goods to KUB on June 8.

“Subsequently, he received a call from a woman claiming to be from the same office, who requested additional items such as dates, traditional daggers and decorative plates. She also provided contact details of several so-called suppliers,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim contacted the alleged suppliers and subsequently made payments in stages totalling RM175,452.80 to several bank accounts provided.

However, the victim later discovered that the woman was not affiliated with the ministry and that the said order did not exist.

“The victim lodged a police report at 12.32 pm yesterday. The payments were made using his savings and funds from a business partner,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.