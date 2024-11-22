Families claim remains of crash victims in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The bodies of victims involved in a road crash near a shopping mall here earlier today have been autopsied and claimed by their respective families at the Forensic Department of Putrajaya Hospital.

The remains of Nizasuhana Ujang, 28, were claimed by her next of kin at 9.55 pm and will be laid to rest at the Batu 10 Muslim Cemetery in Balakong, Cheras, yesterday.

The body of Muhammad Danial Mohd Nuzi, 24, was claimed by his family at 10.05 pm and is set to be buried at the Bestari Jaya Muslim Cemetery today.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the body of another victim, Amizan Sapiie, 27, had also undergone an autopsy but has yet to be claimed by the family.

Earlier, the remains of Nurulhuda Ramli, 41, were claimed by her family at around 6.40 pm and is expected to be interred at the Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery in Gombak yesterday.

Earlier, Sepang District Police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said that the crash occurred when the car carrying the four victims, en route to Putrajaya from Kajang, skidded and collided with the road divider near an exit to the shopping mall on the road towards Putrajaya.

The driver and three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their remains were sent to Putrajaya Hospital.

The police are appealing to witnesses of the crash to assist in the investigation or contact Traffic Investigator Insp Muhamad Haziq Ab Karim at 017-9076260.