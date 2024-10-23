KUALA LUMPUR: The recent experiences of aspiring Malaysian aviators, who entrusted their dreams and substantial funds to Skyvax Holdings Sdn Bhd, paint a disheartening picture of betrayal and financial ruin for more than 50 student pilots and their families.

In part two of this investigation, Bernama delves deeper into the personal stories of the affected families, the financial and emotional toll on the students and their parents as they navigate ongoing legal battles and relentless efforts to hold Skyvax Holdings accountable.

This continuation tells of the agony of the affected trainess and their families, sheds light on new testimonies and the intricate legal challenges that persist, as families unite in their quest for accountability and the hope of reclaiming their lost investments.

A parent of a pilot trainee who enrolled in Skyvax’s program identified only as Ganesan, 53, took out a personal bank loan of RM200,000 from Affin Bank and used an additional RM159,000 of his own funds for his son Sasvien, 23, to pursue pilot training, entrusting the company to manage the fees to CATC in Prague.

“This had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic because, during that time, the company kept pressuring me to continue paying for my son’s training in Prague. I had paid a total of RM359,000,” he said.

“But then CATC suddenly contacted me, saying my son couldn’t continue his training further because the money never reached them,” he added.

Due to the lack of funds, his son had to return to Malaysia, and Ganesan is still paying the bank loan every month.

“Because of this company, my debt is almost over my head, and I am paying RM2,000 every month just for this loan,” he lamented.

Ganesan mentioned that his son has not obtained his piloting licence and is currently working with him in the construction business.

Ganesan, whose son was self-funded and therefore eligible to make a police report, lodged a police report on Feb 9, 2022, at the Pelangi Indah Police Station, Ulu Tiram, in Johor where he lived.

He expressed his disappointment that MARA had not taken legal action against the company. He believed that if an organization as significant as MARA stepped in, it would give parents of self-funded students, like his son, more confidence in building a solid case against the company.

He claimed that when MARA reimbursed some of the students under their sponsorship, the parents didn’t make any more fuss because the problem had been settled for them, and they wanted their children to finish flight school.

Furthermore, Ganesan recalled a conversation with the company’s former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), about getting his money back. He was told that the company had already used all the funds.

Since his son had not completed his pilot training, there should have been a remaining balance. However, the CEO revealed that the company had used up the entire balance of the funds so they could not refund him.

Zamzuri Hashim, 52, enrolled his son Zikri Fadli, 25, under the company back in 2019. His son was among the few earlier batches sent to Prague to study at CATC.

He paid the company about RM125,000 to cover the expenses for his son’s first semester at CATC, including accommodation fees. Subsequently, the company asked him to pay the full amount of RM465,000.

“My son was still finishing his theory lessons in Prague until early 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, and he returned to Malaysia,” he said to Bernama.

However, his son could not return to Prague to continue his training because the company did not pay the remaining balance to CATC.

Zamzuri recalled meeting with one of the company’s main owners twice, the latest being in June 2023. The individual kept making excuses about resolving the matter.

“I was very firm about getting a refund, and he just kept saying that he couldn’t afford to pay me. Shortly after, I found out he went on an overseas trip and helicopter rides, which is insane,” Zamzuri said.

Zamzuri also tried to reach out to several directors of the company, including the former CEO of the company.

“It didn’t make sense for her to say that because if everyone, even the CEO, was cheated, who is to blame and take responsibility for this company?” he asked.

Jack Goh is one of the Malaysian students who enrolled with the company but could not complete his pilot training due to the company’s failure to pay CATC.

He has taken legal action against the company, hiring a lawyer to serve notice to the owners of the company. However, his lawyer must provide photo evidence showing the company owners receiving the legal documents.

“The photo evidence would be presented to a court judge so that the judge could look into the owners’ bank accounts. Without this evidence, the court cannot take any action,” he explained.

Goh, a self-funded student, lodged a police report in February 2022. His total loss amounted to RM200,000, representing the balance of the remaining fees required to complete his pilot training at CATC.

“I managed to complete my aviation studies, thanks to my parents who had to top up the remaining balance of my study fees and cover other expenses. Currently, I hold a pilot’s licence but am still searching for a piloting job,“ Goh explained

He hopes that legal action or justice by the authorities, holding the company accountable, will help to recoup some of the funds his parents had to provide during his aviation studies.

Part 3 delves into MARA’s baffling silence on the episode, the reply from a former director of the company and the stories from former employees. It also raises questions about accountability and justice in Malaysia’s educational funding and aviation sectors that remain unanswered.