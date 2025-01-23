KUALA LUMPUR: The Terengganu Social Welfare Department has provided counselling services to the family of a disabled man who was assaulted by a group of men at Pasar Tani Padang Astaka Chukai, near Kemaman, recently.

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said they are now waiting for the latest development from the police for action to be taken under the ministry’s jurisdiction.

“Our Terengganu team has already approached them. Initially, they (the victim’s family) did not want our counsellors to approach them but they relented and the victim is a recipient of our welfare aid,” she said.

She told reporters this after the ‘Sanjungan Ilmu’ Programme organised by the Social Institute of Malaysia (ISM) here today, which was also attended by her deputy Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

Elaborating on the incident, Nancy it should not have occurred and the public should not take matters into their own hands.

“... we have the authorities who can take action... let’s not do what those people did (to the victim) by dragging, beating and so on,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of the salary gap between male and female graduates in Malaysia, Nancy said it would be brought up at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

“This matter also needs to be discussed with the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) because it does not only involve our ministry. Insya-Allah, I will bring this matter up tomorrow as we have the Cabinet meeting,” she said.

In another development, Nancy said the Social Work Profession Bill will be resubmitted to the Attorney-General soon before it is tabled in Parliament in July.

“There are still several provisions to be added... this bill involves many parties and other ministries as well. We don’t want (it) to be sent back to us again. So, the questions raised by the Attorney-General when we submitted (the bill) previously, we have taken action,” she said.

On the issue of begging syndicates suspected of exploiting children around Bukit Bintang here and Klang, Selangor where they can collect RM3,000 a day, Nancy said such action had tarnished the image of the country as the current chair of ASEAN.