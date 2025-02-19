Family of murdered Kuantan trader receives counselling support

PETALING JAYA: The family of Norshamira Zainal, a food trader who was found murdered near the Tanjung Lumpur riverbank on February 13, has been receiving counselling support from the Pahang Social Welfare Department (JKM) to help them cope with the tragedy.

According to New Straits Times, Pahang State Social Welfare, Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan confirmed that two counsellors were assigned to assist the family starting February 14.

ALSO READ: Pawnshop worker held to assist probe into murder of woman in Kuantan

“A counsellor from Rompin was deployed to the victim’s family house in Keratong, Rompin, while another counsellor from Kuantan visited the victim’s house here. Our counsellors approached the family, including the victim’s husband,“ she told Pahang Media after visiting the family at Sungai Karang Darat.

During her visit, Sabariah met with Norshamira’s husband, Mohammad Afiq Akhmal Nudin, 31, and provided assistance from the state government. Also present was state JKM director Khairul Amri Ahmad.

Sabariah urged the public, especially women, to exercise caution when dealing with strangers and to avoid meeting people in secluded areas.

“Female traders who go out to meet customers to deliver their goods must be vigilant at all times and must not place full trust in anyone... even in this incident, I was told that the last customer whom Norshamira met had several times purchased the items that she sells.

ALSO READ: Suspect in killing of Kuantan food vendor nabbed in Terengganu

“Even if we are familiar with the individual or customer whom we are dealing with, always take the necessary precautions,“ she advised.

Meanwhile, Afiq Akhmal expressed his gratitude for the psychological support provided, saying it had helped his family find strength amid the loss.

“I have accepted it (her death)... I want to thank the Pahang government and exco members for providing assistance to the family,“ he said.

Norshamira’s body was discovered near the Tanjung Lumpur Bridge on February 14.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the murder at a house in Wakaf Tembusu Gong Badak, Kuala Terengganu, on February 15.

The suspect remains in remand until February 21 as investigations continue.

ALSO READ: Pahang Sultan urges immediate arrest of suspect in food trader’s murder