PETALING JAYA: A fire recently destroyed a house belonging to a family of six in Kampung Seberang Pekan, Kedah, on Sunday night (27 April).

The 73-year-old husband and wife, along with their family members, including two young children aged eight and eleven, were believed to have discovered the blaze upon returning from the Baling Mosque, Harian Metro reported.

“No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. The cause and extent of the damage are still under investigation,” said Baling Fire and Rescue station chief, Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil.

Zulkhairi said his station was alerted to the blaze at 9.07pm that night.

He, along with six personnel, arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

“As soon as we arrived, the two-storey Class B (temporary) residence – with a concrete ground floor and a wooden upper floor – was already 95% destroyed.

“When I arrived at the scene with the firefighters, the fire was raging,” he was quoted as saying.

Zulkhairi added that his team encountered narrow access routes, making it difficult for the fire engines to enter the area, further complicated by bystanders gathering near the burning residence.

He said that the Volunteer Firefighter Team (PBS) from Kampung Lalang, Kuala Ketil, deployed 15 volunteers who assisted in extinguishing the fire.

The operation reportedly took nearly an hour to ensure the blaze was completely extinguished and to prevent it from spreading to nearby homes, which were located just two metres away.