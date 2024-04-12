Family severs ties with son over RM180,000 debt

PETALING JAYA: A family have decided to cut ties with their son after he disappeared, owing RM180,000 in debt.

According to New Straits Times, the family held a press conference yesterday (Dec 3) to formally disown their 27-year-old son.

Back in 2018, the son had owed RM200,000 in debt which he then fled to Kedah to escape his creditors.

The man’s mother, known as Ong, then used her late husband’s insurance payout and sold his car to settle her son’s debt.

However the son has once again found himself deep in debt, this time due to online gambling and sports betting.

The man’s elder sister explained that loan sharks came to their home last Friday (Nov 29) to demand for repayment, even detaining her brother at a nearby coffee shop.

She said that the family then lodged a police report which led to the release of her brother.

However, the creditors then gave the family one day to raise the money required for the repayment and even suggested the family to mortgage their house to settle his debts.

Her brother has since vanished.

“The creditors are still calling us daily, harassing the entire family. We are completely exhausted,” she was quoted as saying.

Ong has been unable to sleep since the incident, explaining she did not want her family to be placed at risk at losing everything.

She confirmed that the family could no longer afford to support him and hence made the decision to sever all ties with him.

