Farid Kamil refuses to divorce Diana Danielle

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Lower Syariah Court was informed today that actor Farid Kamil refused to divorce his wife, actress Diana Danielle.

Syariah lawyer Fakhrul Azman Abu Hassan, representing Farid, whose full name is Farid Kamil Zahari, 43, said that because his client refused to pronounce the divorce, the matter will referred to a conciliatory committee known as Jawatankuasa Pendamai (JKP).

“In today’s proceedings, the court needs to get the consent of the husband (Farid) whether he wants to pronounce the talak (divorce) or not.

“(But) Farid does not want to pronounce the talak and wants to try to find reconciliation and will appoint JKP next Jan 21,“ said the lawyer to reporters after a closed proceeding, which was held before Syarie Judge Abdul Fattah Kamarudin.

This was confirmed by Syarie lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Diana, whose full name is Diana Danielle Danny Beeson, 33.

Diana filed a second divorce application against Farid under Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law Enactment (Federal Territory) 1984 last Nov 4 on the grounds of her inability to continue living with Farid, citing a lack of understanding and prolonged disputes or irreconcilable conflicts.

She filed for divorce for the first time on March 10 last year and reconciled a month later.

The couple married on Nov 3, 2012, and have two children - Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, nine.