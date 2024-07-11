FashionValet founders continue giving statements to MACC on third day

PUTRAJAYA: The statement-recording process for the founding couple of an online fashion business, FashionValet Sdn Bhd, regarding investment losses sustained by Khazanah Nasional Bhd (Khazanah) and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), entered its third day today.

The car carrying the couple arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here at 2.34 pm.

Prior to this, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that the couple were summoned to give their statements to facilitate the investigation into the case, which involves investment losses amounting to RM43.9 million.

MACC was also reported to have frozen several personal and company bank accounts, valued at around RM1.1 million, belonging to the couple, through ‘Op Favish’.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.