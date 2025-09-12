Indonesia flooding death toll rises to 23 with five missing

DENPASAR: The death toll from severe flooding on two Indonesian islands has increased to 23 people, with five individuals still missing.

Torrential rains that began late Tuesday caused widespread floods and landslides across Bali, a popular tourist destination.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) confirmed four additional fatalities and two more missing persons on Friday.

These new figures add to the previously reported 14 deaths on Bali and five on the nearby island of Flores.

BNPB chief Suharyanto stated that the agency has provided essential aid including food, clothing, and beds to affected communities.

He estimated the total losses from the disaster at approximately 25 billion rupiah ($1.52 million).

Flash flooding also struck Nagekeo district on Flores island on Monday, complicating search efforts for three missing victims due to extensive debris.

Indonesia’s annual monsoon season typically runs from November to April and frequently causes landslides, flash floods, and water-borne diseases.

Climate change has altered storm patterns, resulting in longer and more severe monsoon seasons with heavier rainfall and stronger winds.

Similar flooding and landslides on Java island in March killed three people and left five others missing after heavy rains inundated two dozen towns.

At least 25 people died in January when floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java. – AFP