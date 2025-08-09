Fatal three-motorcycle crash in Kota Tinggi leaves one dead

KOTA TINGGI: A local man was killed in a three-motorcycle collision at Kilometre 28.5 of Jalan Kulai-Kota Tinggi last night.

Two others sustained injuries in the crash, which occurred around 9 pm.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman confirmed the details in a statement today.

The accident involved a Yamaha Y16ZR ridden by a 38-year-old local man travelling from Kulai towards Kota Tinggi.

The Yamaha collided with the rear of a Suzuki Smash Revo ridden by a 34-year-old foreign man.

The impact threw the Yamaha rider into the middle of the road.

He was then struck by a Honda RS150 ridden by a 32-year-old local man coming from the same direction.

The Honda rider could not avoid the victim in time.

The deceased suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

His body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem.

The other two riders are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama