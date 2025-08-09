MOTAC issues 24 notices in nationwide tourism enforcement operations

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) carried out 35 integrated enforcement operations nationwide from July 14 to August 3.

These operations aimed to ensure compliance with the Tourism Industry Act (Act 482) and the Tourism Vehicles Licensing Act 1999 (Act 594).

MOTAC collaborated with the Road Transport Department, Royal Malaysia Police, National Registration Department, and Penang Port Commission for the inspections.

A total of 220 tourist vehicles, 200 tourism companies, four accommodation premises, and 67 tour guides were checked during the operations.

The ministry issued 24 notices for various offences, including five for unlicensed tourism businesses and seven for unlicensed tourist transport vehicles.

MOTAC warned that strict action, including prosecution, fines, and licence revocation, will be taken against violators.

Tourism companies were reminded to work only with licensed entities and use approved vehicles for tourist safety.

Unlicensed operators were urged to obtain valid permits immediately to avoid penalties.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing laws through inter-agency cooperation under the Malaysia MADANI framework.

These efforts support the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 mission while upholding principles of good governance and justice. - Bernama