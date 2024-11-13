Feasibility study on proposed Trans-Borneo Railway to be completed in one year

KUCHING: The feasibility study for the proposed Trans-Borneo Railway is expected to be completed in one year’s time.

Sarawak’s Deputy Minister for Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the study, which is federally funded, is currently in the process of appointing consultants by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia.

He said these consultants will evaluate and determine the potential railway models suitable for implementation in Sarawak and Sabah.

“The study’s scope covers technical, commercial, socio-economic and project funding aspects.

“The financial models of the Trans Borneo-Railway will be determined once the feasibility study is completed,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting today.

Dr Jerip was responding to a question from Baru Bian (GPS-Ba’kelalan), who wanted to know if the Sarawak government was involved in discussions for the proposed railway and if Sarawak prepared to proceed with the construction of the railway if the federal government declined to fund it.