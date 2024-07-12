KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), has officially handed over six completed projects worth RM65.5 million to Sabah.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that the handover includes three Flood Mitigation Projects, one River Conservation Project, one Coastal Erosion Prevention Project, and one Pump House Upgrading Project.

“These projects are the Sungai Tawau Flood Mitigation Project (Phase 1A); Sungai Kedamaian Mitigation Project, Sungai Tempasuk, Sungai Abai and Sungai Kawang in Kota Belud (Construction of Embankments and Riverbank Stabilisation); and Bandar Sierra Flood Mitigation Project for the Sungai Telipok basin in Kota Kinabalu.

“The other projects are the Sungai Tuaran Conservation Project in Kampung Tompinahaton, Kiulu; Coastal Erosion Prevention Project in Sungai Mentadak Baru, Sebatik Island, Tawau; and Upgrading of the Likas Pump House,” he said.

Fadillah said this at a press conference following the handover ceremony, where he represented the Federal Government, while Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, who is also Sabah Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Food Industry, represented Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Fadillah highlighted that with the completion of the three flood mitigation projects, approximately 1,403 hectares of flood-prone areas have been mitigated, benefiting and protecting 20,000 residents from flood risks.

“The implementation of the Sungai Tuaran Conservation Project in Kampung Tompinahaton, Kiulu, has successfully mitigated the risk of riverbank collapse, safeguarding public properties, including a community hall, burial grounds, and 300 residential homes.

“Meanwhile, the Coastal Erosion Prevention Project in Kampung Mentadak Baru, Sebatik Island, has provided protection for nearly 1,000 residents and public facilities such as a health clinic, police station, and jetty from wave-induced erosion.

“This project, designed in-house by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), is also expected to stimulate the tourism industry and enhance the local economy,” he added.

Fadillah added that the Likas Pump House Upgrading Project has improved flood control efficiency in the area, ensuring 24/7 operational readiness to minimise flood impacts.

He also said that under the Twelfth Malaysia Plan (RMK-12), the Federal Government, through PETRA, has approved 82 projects worth a total of RM8.5 billion for Sabah, with RM674 million allocated under the Fourth Rolling Plan for 2024.

“Additionally, Sabah’s DID has been allocated RM116.77 million for the implementation of 27 projects under the Fifth Rolling Plan next year to enhance the well-being and socio-economic development of the people of Sabah,” he said.