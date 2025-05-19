PUTRAJAYA: Claims that the federal government is delaying the release of the standard operating procedure (SOP) for rare earth elements (REE) mining are unfounded, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In a statement today, he said the SOP had been completed and distributed to all state governments via a letter dated Dec 20, 2023.

The document outlines detailed guidelines on technical processes, environmental compliance, mine rehabilitation, and export controls.

“It serves as a comprehensive reference based on existing legislation, designed to help state governments adapt implementation in accordance with their own legal frameworks.

“As such, any delays or obstacles at the state level should not be attributed solely to the federal government,” he said.

The statement was issued in response to Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s allegation that the federal government was intentionally withholding the SOP to hinder the progress of of Perikatan Nasional-led states under the SG4 alliance.

Nik Nazmi reiterated that REE mining is strictly prohibited in permanent forest reserves, environmentally sensitive areas, and designated protection zones.

“However, mining outside these areas may proceed, subject to compliance with applicable policies, laws, and guidelines,” he said.

Addressing claims that an exploration SOP has yet to be released, he clarified that exploration activities fall under state jurisdiction.

“For instance, in Kedah, these provisions are already set out under the Kedah Mineral Enactment 2004 through the issuance of prospecting and exploration licences,” he said.

Nik Nazmi also dismissed allegations that the federal government is deliberately obstructing state-level development.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering a mineral sector that is both economically beneficial and environmentally sustainable, for the long-term benefit of all states and future generations.

“It is crucial for all parties, especially state leaders, to base their arguments on facts and avoid politicising natural resource policies.

“What the people truly need is stronger collaboration between the federal and state governments to drive meaningful development,” he added.