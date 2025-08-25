Federal Territories Department and police to enhance strategic cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Department and Royal Malaysia Police will enhance their strategic cooperation to ensure consistent protection for city residents.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa confirmed this commitment following a courtesy call from newly appointed Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadli Marsus.

Dr Zaliha emphasised that Kuala Lumpur serves as both the administrative centre and economic hub of Malaysia, requiring sustained peace and security.

“We discussed several areas of strategic cooperation between the Federal Territories Department and PDRM, including public safety measures and community initiatives,” she said.

She congratulated Datuk Fadli on his appointment and acknowledged PDRM’s dedication to safeguarding urban residents.

The courtesy visit occurred at the Parliament Building with delegates from the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters.

Fadli previously held the position of deputy director of Intelligence and Operations at the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department before his current appointment effective 11 August. – Bernama