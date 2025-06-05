Felcra area manager detained for alleged bribery

KUANTAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a Felcra Bhd area manager based in Kuala Lipis on suspicion of soliciting and receiving bribes from a company.

The 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Monday while giving a statement at the MACC branch office in Raub, according to sources today.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man allegedly accepted bribes ranging between RM1,000 and RM3,000 from 2023 to 2024 in exchange for facilitating and assisting the company in securing contracts in the Kuala Lipis area, said the source.

He is currently being held on remand until May11, while investigations continue under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009 for soliciting or receiving bribes.

Pahang MACC director Mohd Shukor Mahmud confirmed the arrest.