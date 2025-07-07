Felda transformation to boost rural prosperity and pride

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda is undergoing a major transformation to adapt to modern challenges while maintaining its role as a key driver of rural prosperity and national pride, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Speaking in conjunction with Felda Settlers’ Day, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, emphasised that Felda is expanding beyond traditional sectors like rubber and oil palm.

The agency is now venturing into education, entrepreneurship, food technology, arts, and culture to ensure long-term sustainability.

“Since its establishment 69 years ago, Felda has not only been the backbone of rural development but has also uplifted over 112,638 settlers and nearly three million Felda generations nationwide,“ he said in a post on X.

Ahmad Zahid outlined key agendas for 2025, including enhancing settlers’ economic well-being through higher income opportunities and community empowerment.

He stressed the need to strengthen Felda’s role in the global food and commodity industry, particularly as Malaysia emerges as a major player in palm oil production through FGV, the world’s third-largest crude palm oil producer.

The development of Felda’s younger generation remains a priority, with a focus on quality education, skills training, and entrepreneurial support.

Among recent achievements, the MaresmaF Wind Orchestra from MRSM Ulul Albab Felda Trolak won the Golden Diploma Award at the 26th Prague International Wind Orchestra Festival, showcasing Felda’s global potential.

This year’s Settlers’ Day celebrations will feature the 3-Dimensional Mega Carnival (MK3D), combining the Village Entrepreneurs’ Carnival and One District One Industry showcase.

Titled “My Village is Global,“ the event from July 30 to August 3 aims to promote Felda products and community innovation on an international scale. – Bernama