SUNGAI PETANI: A 19-year-old female student was seriously injured after being stabbed by a male friend in an incident at the campus of a higher learning institution (IPT) near here yesterday morning.

It is understood that during the 10.30am incident, the victim was on her way to the library with her friends when she was stabbed by the suspect, causing injuries to the back of her body.

The male suspect, who is also 19 years old, is believed to have suffered injuries to his hand, believed to have been caused during a struggle with the victim.

Meanwhile, Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, when contacted by Bernama yesterday, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

“Following the incident report made by the university’s security this morning, we managed to arrest the suspect while he was seeking treatment at the campus clinic. The victim is reported to be conscious and stable and is still being treated at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH),“ he said.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 324/326 of the Penal Code for intentionally causing injury using a dangerous weapon.