PETALING JAYA: The National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) will sponsor the opening of i-Saraan accounts under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 1,000 Malaysian arts and creative industry workers, in a move aimed at boosting social protection and retirement savings for those behind the scenes.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative is open until September 2025, with priority given to those who do not yet have an EPF account.

“This initiative not only paves the way for retirement savings, but it also sends a clear message that the MADANI Government does not neglect those who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to build the industry,” he said during his speech at FINAS’ Hari Raya do here today.

Fahmi said the sponsorship supports a major initiative led by the Federation of Malaysian Film Associations (GAFEMA) and FINAS, namely the PELINDUNG Programme, which is a comprehensive effort to provide social protection to creative workers, especially freelancers, production crews, and backstage personnel.

Through strategic collaboration with the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) and EPF, creative industry workers can now enrol in both the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (under Act 789) and i-Saraan, without age restrictions, which is a long-term investment in the future and welfare of our creative community, he said.

At the event, Fahmi also officially launched GAFEMA, which was established on Aug 21, 2023, and recognised by FINAS as the industry’s main association.

Fahmi said GAFEMA brings together over 16 groups representing producers, directors, technical workers, animators, scriptwriters, and post-production specialists, forming a collective body to advocate for the rights, welfare, and growth of the industry.

“I also welcome the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between GAFEMA and FINAS as a commitment to strengthen industry policies,” Fahmi said.

Also present at the event were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, FINAS chairman Datuk Hans Isaac, FINAS chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, director-general of Broadcasting Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman and Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) director Roslan Ariffin.

Meanwhile, Sementara itu, Azmir Saifuddin announced that eligible arts practitioners interested in opening an i-Saraan EPF account can apply through FINAS and GAFEMA starting today.

“The minimum contribution is RM50, but for this special initiative, FINAS will cover the balance for the first 1,000 accounts. We are grateful to EPF, and this initiative is a direct result of our MoU from last year,” Azmir said.