Fire destroys 14 squatter houses and four shops in Pantai Dalam

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire broke out in Pantai Dalam late last night, destroying 14 squatter houses and four commercial premises.

The affected businesses included Mydin Mart and Pasaraya Karnival, according to Pantai Fire and Rescue Station chief Wan Mohd Shahrir Azizi Wan Said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre received an emergency call at 11.11 pm.

A total of 36 personnel from the Pantai, Hang Tuah, Seputeh, and Sri Hartamas fire stations responded to the scene.

Wan Mohd Shahrir Azizi stated that the fire destroyed about 80 per cent of the squatter homes on a 0.074-hectare site.

The shop premises, covering approximately 0.223 hectares, also suffered significant damage.

“The upper levels of Pasaraya Karnival were totally destroyed,” he said.

The ground floor of Mydin Mart sustained 20 per cent damage.

Three adjacent shops were each 90 per cent damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control by 1.49 am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. - Bernama